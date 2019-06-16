DANVILLE, Va. — Serval people say they have seen a small black bear in the Piney Forest Road area of Danville.

The Danville Police Department took to Facebook to address what you should do if you spot a black bear as sightings are not unusual this time of year according to officers.

The post contained information from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries on living with black bears.

If you spot a black bear, you should respect the bear's space and watch it from a distance, the post stated.

If you come into close contact, it's suggested that you back away slowly.

The post further says that bears have a natural distrust of humans and will run when given a safe escape route.

Often times bears are just passing through, and if it finds no food, it will move on.

That's why its also heavily encouraged that you remove any non-natural foods that may attract a bear to your home.

For more information on what to do if you come into contact with a black bear, click here.

