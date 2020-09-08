BLOG | Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattles North Carolina!

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — If you felt it, you definitely weren't alone. Several in the Triad and across North Carolina woke up feeling their house shaking on Sunday morning!
The USGS reported a 5.1 magnitude earthquake was centered near Sparta, NC just after 8 a.m.
According to the USGS database, the Sunday morning earthquake was the strongest earthquake to hit North Carolina in more than 100 years.
AUGUST 9, 2020
8:09 a.m. – WFMY’s Tim Buckley shares a tweet about the earthquake which just hit the Triad
8:28 a.m. – Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley reports a large 5.1 magnitude earthquake was reported near Sparta.
8:29 a.m. – Tim shares a link where Triad residents can report if they felt the earthquake
8:45 a.m. – Tim Buckley reported this crack in Dwayne Young’s garage in Stokes County Sunday morning shortly after the earthquake
9:19 a.m. – Tim reports the most recent large earthquake anywhere near the Triad was near Richmond, Virginia back in 2011, he says it was a 5.8 magnitude earthquake.
9:38 a.m. – Tim shares guidelines on earthquake magnitudes from USGS.
10 a.m. – Paige Flotkoetter shared this video during the 5.1 magnitude earthquake that shook North Carolina. It was captured in her home in Huntersville.
10:29 a.m. – Tim reports this is the strongest earthquake to hit North Carolina since 1916.
10:32 a.m. - Tim shares this video from a viewer
11:33 a.m. - WFMY shares the latest on the earthquake which hit North Carolina Sunday morning.
12:06 p.m. – Tim Buckley shares this tweet about viewer’s questions about aftershocks.
12:45 p.m. - This video from River Brooks captured the impact of the earthquake from inside a home in Sparta.
1:02 p.m. – Tim shares these pictures sent in from a viewer of what appears to be a broken television and cracked brick wall.
1:55 p.m. - Sparta gym rattles from the impact of Sunday morning earthquake
This video captured from inside a gym in Sparta owned by Megan and Drew Edwards, shows the tremendous impact of the earthquake.