BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY--US Park Rangers are searching for a 63 year-old man near the northern end of the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to a post on the National Park Services (NPS) Facebook Page. A missing person’s report has been filed with Bedford County, Virginia, NPS says.

James Albert Hogue, of Bristow, Virginia, was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and blue jeans. He is 6’1,” has brown eyes, and a scar on his right arm, the post states.



Hogue’s unoccupied motorcycle was first noticed at the Thunder Ridge Parking Area, near Milepost 75, on October 26, 2019. Park officials note that is not uncommon for vehicles to be left at parkway overlooks for extended periods while owners are on a backcountry hike. However, after two days, Rangers began an investigation and learned that Hogue was last seen two weeks prior when Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office contacted him.



If you have information that could aid in the search for Hogue, please contact us. Call the Parkway’s Dispatch Center at 828-298-2491.

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news:

Download the WFMY News 2 iPhone app | Android app | Sign up for the WFMY 'Let's Get 2 It' Newsletter