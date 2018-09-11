WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.(WFMY)-- Friday morning the Winston-Salem Police Department released body-camera video that shows the arrest of a Hanes Magnet Middle School student.

The incident involved the arrest and heated exchange between an SRO and a female student on October 5.

The 14-year-old was arrested by Officer Tyler McCormick, the school resource officer, when she attempted to leave campus while he was still investigating an alleged altercation between her and another student.

Baldwin’s attempt to leave campus and her arrest occur within the first 4 minutes of the 65-minute video.

The rest of the video shows Baldwin in a school office while McCormick waits with her until a family member arrives to pick her up.

