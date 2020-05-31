x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

local

I-40 reopening following protest on Bridge in Greensboro

People gathered both on the I-40 bridge and under it to protest.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police closed off I-40 to allow for a group of protesters to convene along a bridge near West Gate City Blvd.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation sent out an alert about the closing. People gathered both on the bridge and under it to protest. They also said a group of protesters sat in the middle of the highway.

A bus carried the group back to downtown Greensboro as the peaceful protest continued. 

Posted by Itinease McMiller on Saturday, May 30, 2020

OTHER STORIES

Protests in downtown Greensboro following death of George Floyd

Greensboro's Smith Street Diner closes its doors permanently

NC governor puts evictions on pause, extends utility cut-off suspension

Try this SpaceX simulator and dock with the International Space Station

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE