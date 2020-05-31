I-40 reopening following protest on Bridge in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police closed off I-40 to allow for a group of protesters to convene along a bridge near West Gate City Blvd.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation sent out an alert about the closing. People gathered both on the bridge and under it to protest. They also said a group of protesters sat in the middle of the highway.
A bus carried the group back to downtown Greensboro as the peaceful protest continued.
