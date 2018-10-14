RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- The Trinity Bulldogs tore through the game day banner Saturday sporting some new jerseys.

"it just seems right to show this support to him," explains Holly Grissom.

Before he was back with his Bulldogs, Tyler Bova, was recovering in a Utah hospital from a car crash over the summer. He's made progress, but now recovering at home. The Archdale teen lost his parents and younger brother in the crash.

But the Randolph County community has stepped up to try and help fill the void. That's why this game, the team's jerseys say 'BOVA STRONG.'

"It just lets you know the love people still have," Grissom explains.

Grissom and other parents of athletes tailgate before every home game. The tailgate Saturday served as a fundraiser for Tyler and his family to help pay for medical expenses and other needs.

The BOVA STRONG jerseys were made after the team won a national contest through a gear company. The team got the most votes with their plan to honor Tyler.

