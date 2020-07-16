Bowman Gray Racing cancels 2020 season

Bowman Gray Stadium officials said they believe it is "highly unlikely" that mass gathering restrictions will be relaxed in August or September.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bowman Gray Racing announced Thursday it is canceling its 2020 racing season.

Stadium officials said they believe it is "highly unlikely" that mass gathering restrictions will be lifted anytime soon because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Bowman Gray said it hopes to hold race events again in the spring of 2021.

Read the full statement from Bowman Gray Racing:

"On July 14, Governor Cooper extended “Phase 2” of COVID-19 restrictions for another three weeks until August 7. During this phase, events such as the racing at Bowman Gray Stadium are not permitted to have more than 25 spectators. We believe it is highly unlikely that Governor Cooper will significantly relax these restrictions in August or even September.

Some professional sporting organizations may be holding events without fans. We, however, have no plans or desire to hold events without our fan base in the stands.

This unprecedented situation has unfortunately forced us to cancel any plans for racing during the 2020 season. We have no plans to race in the fall or winter. We do not know how the COVID-19 situation will continue to evolve over the coming months, but we are planning to return to racing in the spring of 2021 – and we are hopeful that we will be able to do so at full capacity.