Boy Scouts' troop, among other organizations, hold Memorial Day ceremony

GREENSBORO, N.C. — JustOne Foundation, VFW Post 2087-Greensboro, North Carolina, the Boy Scouts of Bethel Church, and Greensboro Parks and Recreation held a Memorial Day ceremony at the Maplewood Cemetery on Monday.
Maplewood Cemetery is Greensboro's African American cemetery and the resting place for many Veterans.
This year, aeronautical engineers from North Carolina A&T State University presented a fly by air display.
Memorial Day is an American holiday honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. This holiday is usually observed on the last Monday in May.
Memorial Day ceremony at Maplewood Cemetery
