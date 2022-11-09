Bracelet holding baby's ashes, missing in Winston-Salem/Clemmons area

A mother is calling on the public to help after losing a very special bracelet Tuesday.

This bracelet is special to Morgan Clodfelter in so many ways.

You see, the heart that is shown above holds some of Clodfelter's baby's ashes inside.

One side of the heart reads "Zachary James Clodfelter 7/30/2021."

The other side has wings at the top and reads "Your wings were ready, but my heart was not."

The bracelet fell off Tuesday when Clodefelter was in the Winston-Salem, Clemmons area.

She tells WFMY, It could be anywhere.

Rightfully so, she's been very emotional since losing the bracelet.

Clodfelter resorted to posting on social media in order to encourage people in the area, to be on the lookout.

She says she was at Target on Hanes Mall, she also went to Starbucks in Clemmons.