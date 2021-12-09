Woman killed by SUV after getting out of another car following argument, troopers say

Before she was hit and killed by a car, troopers say Cara Reese got out of a Toyota. The driver of the Toyota left, and Reese continued walking in the roadway.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a woman died after she was hit and killed by an SUV in Rockingham County. Before that, troopers said she got out of a car following an argument with the driver of that vehicle.

Troopers responded to the crash on NC-14 near Madison Street shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday. They said 40-year-old Cara Elizabeth Reese of Yanceyville, was walking on the highway when she was hit by a man in a Ford Explorer. She died at the scene.

Before the crash, witnesses told troopers that Reese got out of a Toyota Corolla that was stopped in the roadway and walked around to the driver's side window. Witnesses reported that Reese looked to be in a fight with the driver, who drove away.

After the Toyota drove off, Reese started walking in the middle of the road. Troopers said that's when she was hit by the SUV.

The crash is still under investigation. No charges have been filed.