RALEIGH, NC (WFMY) -- Get ready North Carolina! The Carolina Cash 5, is getting a new makeover that will allow people to play for bigger and faster-growing jackpots.

Beginning on Sunday, the Cash 5 starting jackpot will double from $50,000 to 100,000.

Related: Lexington Man Wins Cash 5 Jackpot

In addition, players will also see faster-growing jackpots.

Instead of the jackpot increasing $3,000 if it isn't won, now it will increase to at least $10,000.

“These changes will create a more exciting state draw game for our players,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “As we’ve seen with national games such as Powerball and Mega Millions, people enjoy playing for bigger and faster-growing jackpots.”

Related: Yadkin County Man Wins $212K Cash 5 Jackpot

The game will remain $1 to play, but the range of numbers to choose from will change from 1-41 to 1-43.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot will increase to 1 in 962, 598.

The overall odds of winning a prize will be 1 in 10.51.

In addition, lower tier prizes will now be a set amount.

For example, if you match four numbers, you win $250. If you match three, you win $5; and if you match two, you win $1.

Related: Elkin Man Splits Nearly $400K Cash 5 Jackpot

What is referred to as a “multi-draw step-down” begins Sunday.

Starting then, a player will be able to purchase a multi-draw ticket for a maximum of 27 drawings.

Each day the number of multi-draw plays possible will step down by one drawing until it reaches zero the day before the updated game begins.

For those who have questions about the new game changes, you can call Customer Services between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at (877) 962-7529.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY