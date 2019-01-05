GREENSBORO, N.C. — Country music superstar Carrie Underwood surprised fans in Greensboro ahead of her Cry Pretty 360 Tour on Tuesday.

To celebrate Underwood being back on the road, local fans were invited to a workout class at Greensboro Coliseum led by her trainer.

Little did the attendees know that she would stop by and work out with them!

Underwood even surprised her fans with tickets to Wednesday night's concert at Greensboro Coliseum - it's the first show in her Cry Pretty 360 Tour.

Yesterday, ahead of the opening night of the Cry Pretty Tour 360, Carrie Underwood surprised local fans in Greensboro, N.C. at a special workout class, hosted by CALIA by Carrie Underwood.

