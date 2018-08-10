Police are studying surveillance video to try to identify a man seen sneaking around a family's driveway in Greensboro, checking to see if the cars are unlocked. The man is shown trying to open a parked car in the driveway of a home in the Old Irving Park neighborhood on Saturday. As the video continues, the man is seen unable to open the locked red car. However, he walks around to another nearby and successfully gains entry.

The video was caught by the doorbell camera system on a home on Country Club Drive. After reporting the incident to police, the homeowner shared the video with some neighbors.

"We just couldn't believe that at 9 o'clock at night somebody was going through the backyard which is right outside the bedroom and going through their cars," said Kristen Haynes.

Haynes said seeing the video was very scary for her and her husband that they sprung into actions.

"We ran through the house to make sure all of our cars that were outside were locked, the doors were locked and the alarm was set," she added.

The news of the video spread among neighbors via the Nextdoor App and they alerted each other to other similar suspicious activities in the neighborhood

"We've had someone that was seen casing country club for the phone and camera passing by people six times yesterday. I think everyone needs to get cameras outside and we can tie them to the break-ins," added Haynes.

Police say nothing was stolen from the vehicle that was opened. They want to encourage folks to set a safety check reminder for 9 p.m. That's when they should lock everything including their cars, homes, garages, gates, sheds, and all doors and windows. Where there is one in the home, make it a habit to set their home alarm system.

