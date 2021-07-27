CDC recommends most people in Triad wear mask indoors again, even if you're vaccinated

The new guidance comes as the Delta variant spreads across the country. Gov. Cooper's office says he's reviewing the CDC advice.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday, the CDC released new guidance that says anyone living in a community with substantial or high transmission of coronavirus should be wearing a mask indoors again. That includes fully vaccinated people and pretty much everyone in the Triad.

According to the CDC map, the only places in the viewing area where fully vaccinated people don't have to worry about wearing a mask again indoors, right now, is Rockingham and Allegany counties. The head of the CDC said they have to make the changes because of the large number of vaccinated people and the Delta variant.

“In rare occasions, some vaccinated people infected with Delta after vaccination may be contagious and spread the virus to others. This new science requires us to update our guidelines," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

It is important to note that these are just recommendations at this point. Just like before, the CDC is leaving it up to each state to set its own rules. Gov. Roy Cooper's office told WFMY News 2 he is reviewing the new CDC guidelines. It's worth noting that pretty much this whole pandemic his decisions have very closely followed what the CDC recommended.