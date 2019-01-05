CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The UNC Charlotte Chancellor has confirmed the identity of the two people that were killed and four that were injured Tuesday in a shooting on campus.

Chancellor Dr. Phillip Dubois said 19-year-old Ellis Parlier of Midland, North Carolina and 21-year-old Riley Howell of Waynesville, North Carolina died in the shooting.

Dubois said the four that were injured are:

Drew Pescaro, 19, of Apex, NC

Sean DeHart, 20, of Apex, NC

Rami Alramatin, 20, Saudi Arabia

Emily Haupt, 23, Charlotte

Dubois confirmed the identity of the victims on Charlotte radio station WBT Wednesday morning. According to the Chancellor, the four injured are expected to be okay. Dubois reports three are currently in surgery and one has been released.

Police officials confirmed to WCNC that the suspect is a student named Trystan Terrell, a 22-year-old history major at UNCC. Sources told WCNC Terrell dropped out earlier this semester.

