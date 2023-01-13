Changes coming to the State Health Plan, BCBS of NC, United Healthcare appeal the decision

State Treasurer Dale Folwell announced that Aetna will be the third-party administrator for the State Health Plan beginning January 1, 2025.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Changes are on the way for those enrolled in the State Health Plan.

Aetna will be the plan's new third-party administrator beginning in 2025.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina is appealing the decision after covering state employees for 44 years.

More than 500,000 state employees are covered under the plan.

The State Health Plan is managed by North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell.

Folwell says changing to Aetna will bring more transparency when it comes to health care costs.

He says BCBS of NC has failed to share what plan members are paying, to ensure they are receiving the proper plan discounts.

"All we're trying to do is to get the best value for our state employees and what that means as far as health care is increasing quality, increasing access and lowering costs. That's what we're after," said Folwell.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina appealed the state's decision citing, among other things, a larger provider network and what they say was the lowest administrative bid.

Dr. Tunde Sotunde, president of Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina issued the following statement,

“Blue Cross NC is proud of our long record of serving North Carolina’s teachers, state employees, first responders, county and city employees, and their families. State Health Plan members are more than customers, they are our neighbors, our friends and our family, and we have filed this protest to ensure the best outcome for them, for taxpayers, and for our state.”

After Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolin announced the appeal, Treasurer Folwell released the following statement,

“We welcome the opportunity to engage in a factual, thoughtful and transparent review of the State Health Plan’s contracting process for third party administration services going into effect two years from now. Just like Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina has the right to point fingers at everyone else for losing the contract after 44 years, the State Health Plan, Board of Trustees, professional staff and I all have a duty to seek the best financial value and member service for those that teach, protect and serve as well as taxpayers like them.”

According to the State Treasurer's office, United Healthcare has also appealed the decision.

United Healthcare, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Aetna were the three companies that submitted bids to be the administrator for the State Health Plan.

The changes will not take effect until January 1, 2025.