A protest outside CMPD's Metro Division has moved down Beatties Ford Road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Marchers have gathered in Charlotte Friday evening to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a now former Minneapolis Police Department officer restrained Floyd by applying his knee to Floyd's threat.

Protesters in Charlotte joined people around the country Friday protesting the death of the man in police custody.

In Minneapolis, protests had turned to fiery rioting the recent nights. The governor of Minnesota had activated the state's national guard in response.

Additional protests have been announced in Charlotte, Rock Hill, and surrounding communities this weekend.

Watch live coverage

Real-time blog of protests in Charlotte

9:13 p.m. CMPD deploys their Civil Emergency Unit and have deemed the protest as an "unlawful assembly." They have issued a dispersal order.

9:10 p.m.: CMPD says police vehicles were damaged after several protesters began throwing rocks at officers and cars.

9:05 p.m.: WCNC Charlotte reporter Hunter Saenz says he is seeing devices thrown that are causing loud bangs and small explosions.

9:00 p.m. Charlotte Mecklenburg police officers in tactical gear came out of the metro division headquarters to back a barrier between protesters in the street, and the police building.

8:48 p.m.: Protesters have begun slashing the tires of Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department vehicles. A few individuals can be seen kicking and climbing onto police vehicles.

Our WCNC Charlotte news crew is moving further away from the protests for their own safety.

8:45 p.m.: WCNC Charlotte Hunter Saenz tweets video showing Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department vehicles driving through the protests with their lights and sirens.

8:40 p.m.: CMPD tweets, "No chemical agents have been deployed." Officials said they were working to dispel any rumors as they work to "ensure a peaceful protest."

8:15 p.m.: Protesters surround a CMPD vehicle and officers who had positioned themselves in the middle of Beatties Ford Road.

7:55 p.m.: Some CMPD officers ca nbe seen retreating back inside the metro division headquarters are protesters move towards the building changing expletives.

(Viewer discretion: Foul language can be heard in the video.)

7:25 p.m.: Demonstrators are now blocking both ways in Beatties Ford Road.

CMPD officers are among the crowd. Officers can be seen talking with some of the demonstrators.

6:55 p.m.: Marchers continue down Beatties Ford Road chanting, "Don't shout!"

6:40 p.m.: Protesters begin marching from CMPD's metro division building down Beatties Ford Road. Individuals in the crowd can be seen carrying signs and chanting.

Some in the ground are wearing masks as a precaution against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Reporter Hunter Saenz tweeted video from the march.

(Viewer discretion: Foul language can be heard in the video.)

6:30 p.m.: The scheduled start of a protest outside the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department's metro division unit begins. By his count, WCNC Charlotte's Hunter Saenz says at least 75 people had already gathered by 6:30 p.m.