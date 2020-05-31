WATCH: Charlotte protests continue over death of George Floyd

Protests gathered in Charlotte for a second night over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Protesters have been gathering across the country over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Protests in Charlotte turned violent Friday night, leading to several arrests, including Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston.

As protests continue Saturday, WCNC Charlotte will be following the latest.

Real-time updates of protests in Charlotte:

10:00 p.m.

A Charlotte man named Sam, also known as "the Jesus Saves guy" told WCNC Charlotte's Hunter Saenz that the protests have been an opportunity to show the world that Charlotte loves its community and stands up for its own.

"I'm human, I get scared, I don't want to even be out here, but it's the love of Christ that brings me," Sam said.

9:50 p.m.

CMPD told protesters If they don't disperse, they will be subject to arrest.

WCNC Charlotte's Lexi Wilson confirms that tear gas and rubber bullets have been used around the uptown protesters. Wilson herself has felt the effects of the tear gas.

9:45 p.m.

A woman told WCNC Charlotte she was peacefully protesting with a group of people when CMPD officers started using tear gas.

"I heard a loud bang, I'm not sure what that was it if was a flashbang or whatever it was, we weren't doing anything," a protester named Kristen told WCNC Charlotte's Hunter Saenz.

As she was speaking to WCNC, another flash bang was heard. Kristen told WCNC that was the third one she'd heard tonight.

WCNC asked why Kristen, who is from Kannapolis, came to Charlotte for the protests.

"I'm black," she said. "I'm tired of people that look like me being killed."

She said she's hopeful for the community, but she's not hopeful that the system will change soon.

9:35 p.m.

Corine Mack, president of the Charlotte NAACP, spoke to WCNC Charlotte as the protests escalated in uptown Charlotte.

Mack said she believes people from outside Charlotte are intervening in the Charlotte community's peaceful protests.

9:30 p.m.

A large group of protesters has gathered outside the CMPD Headquarters in uptown Charlotte. They were peacefully chanting "I can't breathe" and "Black Lives Matter" when CMPD officers swarmed around a woman being taken into custody.

As officers circled around the woman, protesters rushed to see what was happening.

CMPD said around 150 protesters were in front of the CMPD headquarters in uptown. One protester was arrested for possession of a concealed firearm.

WCNC Charlotte's Mike Hanson reports a second person was detained, but CMPD has not released information on that at this time.

9:00 p.m.

A protester told WCNC Charlotte's Lexi Wilson about his experience, as a Jamaican, seeing protests spread nationwide this past week after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

He told WCNC he feels like people are coming together, but he's not sure if it's resonating with others.

"I feel like basically they're listening, but they don't care," he said.

8:45 p.m.

CMPD police officers are mobilizing, and left the I-277 ramp where they had been lined up. It is not yet known where officers are heading.

8:40 p.m.

A group of protesters circled around the individual who was previously seen lying on the ground. The protesters fanned the individual using their protest signs, some leaned in to hug the individual, and others stood in front to block the person to shield them from view.

The group stopped what they were doing to pray over the individual.

CMPD confirms that both lanes of the road previously blocked have reopened.

8:35 p.m.

CMPD announced they will reopen the I-277 ramp after protesters are moved off of the premises. Protesters have relocated to across the street from the on-ramp, to allow traffic to continue. Cars passing protesters honked their horns as they drove by.

One person was seen on the ground in front of the wall of police, but at this time it is not known if they were injured.

8:21 p.m.

Protesters have clashed with police on the I-277 outer loop ramp. A line of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers on bicycles blocked off protesters.

CMPD said approximately 100 protesters were on the ramp.