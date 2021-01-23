Chick-fil-A manager 'rescues' COVID vaccination drive-through after computer glitch

The manager of a Chick-fil-A in the Carolinas is receiving praise from the town's mayor after lending a hand at a COVID vaccination site following a computer glitch.

The mayor of Mount Pleasant in South Carolina, Will Haynie, said traffic was backed up for an hour at a coronavirus vaccine drive-through in town after a "computer glitch," according to a Facebook post.

"We asked local Chic Fil A manager Jerry Walkowiak for help today after a computer glitch backed up things at the drive through vaccination site. Instead of just giving advice, this video shows what he did," the mayor wrote.

"When you need help, call the pros," he added on Twitter.

He shared a video of the Chick-fil-A manager expertly directing traffic. The fast food restaurants have a reputation for having efficient and well-designed drive-throughs.

Chic Fil A manager Jerry Walkowiak donating his professional drive thru experience to help our vaccination program in Mt Pleasant today. When you need help, call the pros. pic.twitter.com/63RvcVR8KJ — Will Haynie (@willhaynie) January 22, 2021

Commenters on social media expressed their gratitude for the manager's quick actions.

"This is perfect! Chick fil a knows how to manage a line!!!" one person wrote.

"Said all along they should be in charge of this," another commenter said.