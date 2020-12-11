North Carolina child dies amid flooding

The Wake County Sheriff's Office confirms a child drowned during the heavy rainfall.

The flooding across the state has killed a child in Wake County.

According to the Wake County Sheriff's Office, an 11-year-old drowned in Rolesville.

Police arrived just before 12:45 p.m. about a juvenile drowning on Lord Granville Way.

The child was last seen in a nearby creek that was flooding during the torrential rains.