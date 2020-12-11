North Carolina child dies amid flooding

ROLESVILLE, N.C. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a separate story about the dangers of the Dan River.
The flooding across the state has killed a child in Wake County.
According to the Wake County Sheriff's Office, an 11-year-old drowned in Rolesville.
Police arrived just before 12:45 p.m. about a juvenile drowning on Lord Granville Way.
The child was last seen in a nearby creek that was flooding during the torrential rains.
This is a developing story, we'll have more as it comes into our newsroom.