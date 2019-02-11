GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An 11-year-old boy is in serious condition after being hit by a car in Guilford County while coming from a Trunk-or-Treat event.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the incident happened Friday night around 7:13 p.m. in the Oak Ridge area along Haw River Road at Bethel United Methodist Church.

Troopers said the boy was hit by the car while crossing the road at the Trunk-or-Treat event in the church parking lot. Troopers said to "Pray for the family."

The boy was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in serious condition.

Firefighters on the scene told WFMY News 2 that the driver who hit the boy did stop and stay on scene.

