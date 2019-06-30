A child is being treated for injuries received during an accident on the Dan River in Rockingham County. Roy Stewart with Madison Rockingham Rescue Squad said around 2:10 p.m. they were dispatched on a call about a child in trouble on the Dan River.

The boy was caught in an area called the 'Drowning Machine.' The accident happened at Lindsey Bridge Access in Madison not far from Pine Hall Bricks.

Some off-duty officers were able to get the the boy half way out of the water, by the time rescue workers arrived, Stewart confirms. Ropes and stoke basket were used to comple the resuce of the boy from a 50 foot embankment. The child was on the river with family members, Stewart says.

The dam area is called a 'drowning machine' because it's a low-head dam; when water spills over the top of the dam, it creates a recirculating current underneath the water. Stewart said it's like being in a washing machine with boulders in your pockets.

Swimmers can get trapped in the current if they get too close and the current will keep pushing them underwater, often causing people to drown.

There are warning signs posted along the river.

Dan River Dam warning signs

WFMY News 2

WFMY News 2 did a story in May 2018 about the troubled area on the Dan River.