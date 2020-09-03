GREENSBORO, N.C. — Water utility providers are conducting a routine Water Quality Preventative Maintenance Program this week.

The City of Greensboro's Department of Water Resources said the maintenance program is part of a continuing effort to improve water quality.

The program starts from March 9 through May 11.

The water maintenance process will involve a temporary switch from the current chloramines to chlorine, to stabilize water quality in the distribution systems.

The water will continue to meet federal and state standards for drinking water and is safe for consumption and use, according to the department.

Water utilities involved include Archdale, Burlington, Greensboro, High Point, Jamestown, Randleman, Reidsville, and Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority.

During the transition, customers may notice the temporary color, taste, and odor differences in their water. The department says this is a normal part of the process which does not affect water quality.

The department also advises customers should continue to remove chloramines and chlorine from water prior to use in the kidney dialysis process, fish aquariums and ponds, and with some types of manufacturing practices.

Customers are advised to seek professional advice concerning the removal methods for chlorine and chloramines.

For more information about the Water Quality Preventative Maintenance Program, consumers may visit the Department of Water Resources website or call the Environmental Protection Agency's Safe Drinking Water Hotline: 1-800-426-4791.

