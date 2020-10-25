Salvation Army deadline for Christmas public assistance is Oct. 28

When your application request is complete, you will be contacted by a Salvation Army staff member for any questions or additional information by phone.

According to the Salvation Army, there will be no in-person interviews for Christmas assistance this year.

For those who would like to apply for assistance, you can choose the link for the appropriate program to fill out an online pre-registration form by clicking here. It's very important to note that registration will end on October 28.

The Salvation Army says you should include your phone number and e-mail address in order to recieve future communication about the status of your application.

