Salvation Army deadline for Christmas public assistance is Oct. 28

According to the Salvation Army, there will be no in-person interviews for Christmas assistance this year.
For those who would like to apply for assistance, you can choose the link for the appropriate program to fill out an online pre-registration form by clicking here. It's very important to note that registration will end on October 28.
The Salvation Army says you should include your phone number and e-mail address in order to recieve future communication about the status of your application.
When your application request is complete, you will be contacted by a Salvation Army staff member for any questions or additional information by phone.
For those who registered for assistance with the Salvation Army in 2019, no documentation will be necessary unless you have moved or have an additional child to register. Any required documents will be provided over video, by photo, or by drive-up appointment, according to the Salvation Army.