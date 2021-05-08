Cicada hoard emerges at Wilkesboro, NC family's home

"They're louder than our lawnmower," Donya Broda said about the thousands of insects that have overwhelmed her family's property.

WILKESBORO, N.C. — A Wilkesboro, NC, family has become overwhelmed by thousands of noisy cicadas that have surfaced surrounding their home.

The cicadas are part of "Brood X" that emerges from underground every 17 years, seen across the eastern U.S. in states including Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

"I'm sitting in the house with all the windows and doors closed, and I can hear them," Donya Broda told WFMY News 2 on Saturday. "They're louder than our lawnmower."

The red-eyed insects are covering her front porch, back porch, yard, trees, plants, and grass around the home. Fortunately, Broda said the cicadas have not made their way inside the home, but did reach their cars.

"There are so many dead carcasses in the yard. It's unreal," Broda said.

The cicadas are not dangerous and will not purposely fly at humans.

Broda shared videos of the noisy cicadas with WFMY News 2. Scientists say the noise is a mating call produced by males, and can reach 105 decibels.