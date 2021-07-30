City of Greensboro offering 8 hrs. of paid vacation as vaccine incentive for workers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro is offering incentives for employees who get their full COVID vaccination.
City leaders said those who get fully vaccinated will receive eight hours of paid leave. The vaccine incentive is already in effect. City leaders will meet on Monday morning to talk about mask requirements.
President Biden addressed the pandemic on Thursday and urged businesses to expand paid leave for COVID vaccination for employees. He’s also requesting states and cities around the country to use federal rescue money to provide $100 payments to those who get the COVID-19 vaccine.