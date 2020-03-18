WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Mayor, Allen Joines, announced Wednesday that they have created a locally controlled community fund to provide direct assistance to those that have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus.

"It's a time I believe that we as a city, that we as a community, can step up to help our citizens," Joines said.

Joines announced the City of Winston-Salem will contribute $1 million to the fund which will hopefully be matched by the community so the relief effort can reach $2 million to help local citizens in need.

Joines also announced that there has already been over $600,000 in commitments to go against the city's $1M pledge.

The funds will be paid out through existing non-profits within the community and those that are coming for help will be clearly vetted Joines says.

Contributors who have helped put towards the $600,000 fund thus far have been the United Way, The Winston-Salem Foundation, Hanes brands, Wells Fargo, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and several others.

Joines says they are still currently getting all the details in place, however, he still remains confident in what the outcome will be.

"I feel confident that we are going to get above $2 M that will provide assistance to our community, said Joines.

For more details on the fund, you can click here!

Other Stories:

RELATED: LIVE BLOG | Experts join WFMY News 2 in studio to answer your coronavirus money questions

RELATED: BLOG | NC coronavirus updates

RELATED: Winston-Salem announces further steps to address the COVID-19 threat