City of Winston-Salem to require masks indoors starting Friday

According to city officials, the mask mandate goes into effect starting Friday at 5:30 p.m.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was from a previous story on the City of Winston-Salem pushing for citizens to wear masks in public last year.

The City of Winston-Salem confirmed they will require masks indoors starting Friday, according to city officials.

Officials said the mandate will apply to all indoor buildings.

This is a developing story. Stay with WFMY for the latest updates.

