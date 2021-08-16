City of Winston-Salem to require masks indoors starting Friday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was from a previous story on the City of Winston-Salem pushing for citizens to wear masks in public last year.
The City of Winston-Salem confirmed they will require masks indoors starting Friday, according to city officials.
According to the city, the mask mandate goes into effect Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Officials said the mandate will apply to all indoor buildings.
This is a developing story. Stay with WFMY for the latest updates.
