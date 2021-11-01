Man accused of threatening Pelosi was also banned from Atlanta private school over violent threats

Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr., one of a handful of rioters facing federal charges, was a 1986 graduate from The Lovett School.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta-area man who was arrested following the U.S. Capitol riots for making a threat toward House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was also banned from a private school in the metro.

Cleveland Meredith Jr., one of a handful of rioters facing federal charges, was a 1986 graduate from The Lovett School.

In 2019, Meredith was banned from campus "due to threats of violence," the school confirmed with 11Alive. They said they "severed its relationship with this alumnus."

11Alive is reaching out to authorities to get more details on what those threats were related to.

Meredith allegedly sent text messages threatening to cause physical harm to House Speaker Pelosi last week, according to FBI documents.

“Thinking about heading over to Pelosi C***’s speech and putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV [purple devil emoji],” the text message read.

Meredith allowed FBI agents to search his hotel room, Ford truck, a trailer that can attach to the truck and his cell phone, according to the document.

Several social media accounts reportedly connected to Meredith show posts supporting the riot at the Capitol, conspiracy theories supported by President Donald Trump, and QAnon claims.

Fulton and Cobb County court records tie Meredith to several business dealings and traffic violations.

11Alive also learned Meredith was known to a local police department in Georgia.

Hiawassee Police Chief Paul Smith said Meredith was known to them because when he moved there from Atlanta, Meredith’s own family alerted the department because they were concerned about his behavior and ties to QAnon.