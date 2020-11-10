"It was great to see some of our students because it's been so long" | Teachers and Principals celebrate surpassing fundraising goal

Colfax Elementary School set a fundraising goal of $10,000. Officials say families exceeded that goal by $2,000

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Colfax Elementary School needed to raise money for the school year. The school set a goal of $10,000, and offered a challenge to families to meet the goal.

"So if they met the goal of $10,000, we had to get on the roof and work for the day. If they made the goal of $50,000 we had to spend the night," said Principal Julie Kimsey.

The school raised over $12,000, so the school principal and assistant principal took to the roof to shout their success from the rooftop.

Kimsey said the success shows how strong the community's support is.