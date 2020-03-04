GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's a heartwarming, handwritten letter amid all the coronavirus chaos.

Best Buy

A Cone Health employee, Jeff Wilson, took the time to write 'thank you' to the Best Buy team in Greensboro, for helping him in a moment of dire need.

RELATED: 'We're all in this little war together,' Greensboro manufacturer making parts for ventilators

Wilson explains that he urgently needed a graphics card for the work his team is doing to help battle COVID-19. And when he got to Best Buy, the team rushed to get him what he needed and on his way.

"To read Jeff's letter that we were able to provide meaningful technology to the folks at Cone doing such great work, I never expected it at all," Best Buy General Manager Bob Andrijov said. "And then as busy as things are, as crazy as things are for him to take the time to write a letter is just awesome."

The graphics card will help power Cone Health’s 3D printer that’s currently making ventilator parts to prepare for a surge of patients with coronavirus.

RELATED: Moses Cone Hospital employees spread message of encouragement during COVID-19 crisis

"I want to say thank you to my team for the amazing job they're doing," Andrijov continued. "But more importantly to Jeff and the folks at Cone, because they're putting in the work that's really most meaningful right now so we can't say thank you enough and our thoughts and prayers are with them."

Read the full letter:

Hello Best Buy,

Last week I needed to purchase a video cord for Cone Health. We are now 3D printing ventilator parts to prepare for the surge of patients with COVID-19. While I was in a panic your staff worked well to get me along the way. Because of your staff, we have been able to print hundreds of ventilator manifolds that will save hundreds of lives across the state and beyond. On behalf of Cone Health and our many patients, I just wanted to say THANK YOU!!

P.S. when this is all over, I do want to thank your staff in person! Your team is doing a great job limiting exposure while still aiding us all in this!

Andrijov says he hopes to meet Jeff, as well.

"When everything gets back to normal I would love to make that happen."