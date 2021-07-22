5 NC hospital systems to require COVID-19 vaccines for employees

Cone Health, Novant Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health are among those requiring employees get vaccinated.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Six major North Carolina hospital groups announced Thursday that all employees must get the COVID-19 vaccine, including the three hospital systems in the Triad - Cone Health, Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health.

Atrium Health, Duke Health and UNC Health hospitals will also require employees to be immunized against COVID-19, according to a release from the North Carolina Healthcare Association.

Hospital officials said this comes as the Delta variant continues to spread and vaccination rates in North Carolina are at a standstill.

Below is more information from each hospital system about the vaccine requirements. All information is attributed to the respective healthcare system.

Cone Health

Starting July 30, all Cone Health employees, including medical, dental, professional students, and volunteers, will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Cone Health said in a release Thursday.

Cone Health said the decision comes as the Delta variant continues to rise in the U.S.

“I sincerely believe that this decision is absolutely the right thing to do for our patients and the communities we serve,” said Cone Health CEO Mary Jo Cagle, MD. “Vaccination is critically important in health care settings. It is one way that we ensure a safe environment for all members of our community.”

"This is rapidly becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated, as more than 97% of individuals who are being hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated," Cone Health said in its release.

Four unvaccinated health care workers in North Carolina have died from COVID-19, officials said.

Novant Health

Novant Health will require all employees to be fully vaccinated by September 15, according to a release from the hospital system.

"We appreciate and acknowledge the tens of thousands of team members who eagerly received the vaccine. Unfortunately, the reality is that vaccination rates remain stagnant across the country, including at Novant Health.

Novant Health said putting in place a mandatory vaccine program is "essential to ensure the safety of our patients, team members and communities."

"This disease is preventable thanks to a safe and effective vaccine, and we are committed to doing everything we can to bring an end to this pandemic," the hospital group said in part.

Wake Forest Baptist Health

Wake Forest Baptist Health released a joint statement with Atrium Health. The hospital groups said with the new Delta variant being more contagious, they view it as essential for staff to get vaccinated.

"Throughout the pandemic, our teammates have courageously cared for our patients, their loved ones and each other. The COVID-19 vaccines are proven to be safe and effective and mandating them for our health care workers will ensure we are doing all we can to keep our patients, our teammates and our communities safe," Julie Freischlag, CEO of Wake Forest Baptist Health, said.

WFBH did not provide a specific date for when employees will need to be fully vaccinated.

Duke Health

“Duke University Health System welcomes the N.C. Healthcare Association’s position supporting the requirement of COVID vaccinations for health care workers. We are proud to be among the first in North Carolina to implement this condition of employment.

DUHS is taking this action because we are committed to keeping our patients, team members and the community safe and healthy. Our position is based on scientific data from infectious disease and public health experts at Duke and around the U.S., which show the vaccines to be both safe and effective in significantly reducing COVID transmissions,” the hospital group said in a statement.

Duke Health did not provide a specific date for when employees will need to be fully vaccinated.

Atrium Health

"We have started communicating to all of our teammates (including remote workers, physicians, medical residents, faculty, fellows, trainees, contractors, students/visiting students, members of the medical staff, temporary workers and volunteer staff) that they must be fully vaccinated or have an approved medical or religious exemption. By making the vaccine mandatory for our teammates, Atrium Health, including Wake Forest Baptist Health and Atrium Health Navicent, and along with multiple other health systems across the region, are taking reasonable steps to make sure that our teammates – many of whom remain on the frontlines, interacting directly with people who have COVID – are protected and available to care for members of the community as we deal with the next phases of the pandemic.

We view this vaccine no differently than our requirement for our teammates to get an annual flu shot, as well as be vaccinated for measles, chicken pox and other infectious diseases. The COVID-19 vaccine is essential to protect the health of our teammates and the communities we serve. We believe it is vital that we maintain the safest possible care environment for our patients and this is a critical component of our ability to remain COVID-Safe in the face of new variants impacting our region," the hospital group said in a statement.

Atrium Health did not provide a specific date for when employees will need to be fully vaccinated.

UNC Health

The NCHA said UNC Health hospitals, including UNC Medical Center, UNC Rex, UNC Johnston, UNC Chatham, UNC Rockingham and UNC Southeastern, will require employees to get vaccinated.