Cone Health employees may experience issues with their paychecks due to Kronos ransomware attack

The company said any employees paid incorrectly were asked to notify their supervisor and will be paid the correct amount on December 24.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health said they are one of the companies impacted by the Kronos ransomware attack that began earlier this month.

News 2 received a tip that some employees were not paid the correct amount Thursday. A spokesperson for the hospital said that a "vast majority" of employees were paid correctly Thursday, but if they weren't, they were asked to notify their manager by 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Kronos said the global ransomware attack they experienced on Dec. 11, is so serious that their services could be down for several weeks. Kronos manages payroll for tens of thousands of companies internationally, but it's unclear exactly how many employers were impacted by the attack. More than 40 million people who use the time-keeping company’s services can’t log hours on timecards, and there is no way to manage the payroll for the HR department.

According to its website, Kronos is working with leading cybersecurity experts to figure out a solution, but they have not released a timeline for when they will be back up and running.

"Our investigation is ongoing," reads the Kronos website's FAQ page, "and we are working diligently to determine whether customer data has been compromised. We will keep you updated as new information becomes available."

A Cone Health employee told News 2 some staff members were not paid or were short on hours. It is unclear why the health system employees did not receive full paychecks.