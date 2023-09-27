Cone Health Moses Cone Hospital introducing weapons scanners to emergency department

A nationwide survey from the American Association of Medical Colleges found that 70% of emergency department nurses said they had been hit or kicked.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health is bolstering security inside of emergency departments. The hospital's new weapon detection system began operating at Moses Cone on Sept. 27.

Cone Health joins other major hospitals in the state by installing body scanners at the entrance to the Moses Cone emergency department.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Forsyth Medical Center and Duke Hospital in Durham have already started using similar systems.

The hospital said it wants to create a safer environment for visitors and workers who are usually under a lot of stress.

Everyone who enters the emergency department at Moses Cone will have to pass through the scanners.

The scanners are nearly identical to the touchless scanners used by Guilford County Schools.

A nationwide survey from the American Association of Medical Colleges found that 70% of emergency department nurses said they had been hit or kicked, while 47% of doctors said they had been assaulted.

According to the head of security at Cone Health, Chris Cromer, "We have not seen a rise in violence or guns being brought into the hospital, locally. Still, the new body scanners will act as an added layer of security for patients and employees."

"It's a 24-hour, 24/7 entry point for us and to your point, people are coming in under stress and in chaos and crisis a lot of times so that's why that ED was targeted," said Cromer.

Currently, these body scanners are only being used at the Emergency Department Entrance at Moses Cone Hospital.