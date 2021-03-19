Cone Health relaxing visitation requirements

The relaxed visitation rules give visitors more time to stop in and see a patient or loved one at the hospital and more.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Heath announced Friday its relaxing visitation rules by expanding the hours people can visit and increasing the number of people who can visit patients.

The hospital has increased visiting hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Officials said the same two visitors are allowed per patient each day and said masks must always be worn, including in the patient room.

Cone Health said adults needing help due to cognitive or other issues may have someone go with them into emergency department treatment rooms for support.

According to officials, women who believe they are in labor may have someone with them when they go into the maternity assessment unit at the Women’s & Children’s Center at Moses Cone.

Visiting a patient at end of life?

(as determined by their doctor)

Three visitors may be in the patient room and may switch with other visitors.

The care team will coordinate the length of the visit with the family.

Visits may happen outside of visiting hours.

For COVID-19 Positive Patients at End of Life:

Visitors must comply with COVID-19 positive visitation requirements. Visitors must wear a mask, not eat or drink in the patient room, not stand in hallways or patient care areas and not visit other areas of the hospital.

For Non-COVID-19 Positive Patients at End of Life:

Visitors must wear a mask, including inside the patient room. Visitors may eat or drink in the patient room and go into other hospital areas, such as the cafeteria, etc.