Cone Health updates mother-baby and OB/GYN visitor rules

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For patient's utilizing mother-baby and OB/GYN services at Cone Health, a second visitor is now allowed.

The new hospital guidelines, which went into effect April 2, apply at Greensboro's Women’s & Children’s Centers at Moses Cone Hospital and Alamance Regional, according to the health system's website.

The loosened COVID-19 restrictions allow for a second hospital visitor, but they must remain the same person throughout the patient's stay.

For patients in labor, one visiting person is allowed with them and a doula is permitted for the labor and delivery phase of their stay.   