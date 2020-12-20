Dr. Sharon Contreras in running for Biden's Secretary of Education

The Guilford County Schools Superintendent has made the shortlist according to multiple media sources.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tonight CNN, the Washington Post and DC insiders on Twitter are all talking about Guilford County. They are saying our superintendent, Dr. Sharon Contreras, is on the shortlist for United States Secretary of Education.

CNN says she's in the group of five finalists. The other sources have a few more names mixed in also.

We're still waiting for a comment from Guilford County Schools, but Contreras is on record saying she's open to the job. Biden is expected to make his choice by Christmas.

Contreras is no stranger to Washington DC. She has testified in front of Congress multiple times, like last year when she talked about America's run down school buildings.

And she was mentioned in a Forbes article earlier this year as one of three female superintendents making school work during the pandemic.