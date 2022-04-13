Corolla Wild Horse Fund welcomes new baby colt to the Outer Banks

The first foal of the year was Charlie, who was born back in March.

COROLLA, N.C. — A new baby has arrived!

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund in the Outer Banks announced that the fourth foal of the year was born on Monday and made his grand appearance on Tuesday.

While he is the fourth baby in 2022 so far, the other two have not yet made noticeable public appearances.

The first foal of the year was Charlie, who was born back in March. His birth marked the beginning of foaling season, which is when the wild Colonial Spanish Mustangs on the Outer Banks start giving birth to their babies.

A post from the organization described the special meaning behind this latest addition.

"His father was Hurricane, who we very tragically lost last summer after he got tangled in some wire and suffered heat stroke," they wrote.

"It was such a devastating loss, but this colt reminds us that life truly does go on. We've chosen the name Cyclone for him, in honor and in memory of his sire."

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund wants to remind the public to keep their distance from wild horses, due to their unpredictability and to allow the mothers and babies to have their bonding time.

