WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Five people in Wake County have tested positive for the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

State health leaders said those who tested positive traveled to Boston in late February to attend a BioGen conference. They also said several of the cases across the country have also been tied to the conference.

The cases are not linked to the person in Wake County last week who tested positive.

State health leaders said all are in isolation at their homes.

The North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health tested the cases which will now be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab.

The Wake County Public Health Division is already contacting those who’ve had close contact with those who tested positive. The CDC defines close contact as someone being within 6-feet of a person with the COVID-19 infection for a prolonged period of time.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

OTHER RELATED STORIES

How to make your own hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes

Coronavirus live updates: White House coronavirus task force says risk of coronavirus in US is low

Coronavirus: Decoding the medical terms Weak Positive Test and a Presumptive Positive Test.

Sick? Stay at home and call the doctor, don't go in!

Man with presumptive case of coronavirus flew through Charlotte airport

FDA warns companies to stop selling fraudulent products that claim to treat coronavirus

Coronavirus presumed positive cases in South Carolina rise to 6

2 Your Well-Being: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775