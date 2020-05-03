GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you notice a lot more staff at Piedmont Triad International for your next flight, it's a safety measure.

According to a press release, the airport will have staff regularly wiping down handrails, door handles, and baggage claim areas. They'll also be disinfecting seats at gate areas.

Staff will be focusing on what they're calling "touch points." These are common areas where the virus could be easily picked up.

They say they've been taking these precautions since the reports of Coronavirus first started popping up. They say they're also working with Cone Health and Guilford County's Health Department.

They're also encouraging people to avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth and stay home when you're sick.

