As the number of coronavirus cases rise, health officials say proper hygiene is one of the best ways to reduce your risk of getting it.

It's important to wash your hands often especially after using the restroom. It's also important for the restroom itself to be a clean as possible.

That's where Enviro-Master comes in.

"We work with restaurants daycares, gyms, office environments, really any business with a bathroom as a potential client," Dave Goodwin with Enviro-Master said.

The company partners with other businesses to provide cleaning support. As of lately, they've been getting a lot of calls about the coronavirus.

"They ask what they can do to prevent getting sick or minimize the risk of getting sick," Goodwin explained.

At Brixx Pizza in Greensboro, the general manager says keeping things clean is a top priority.

"Every time a customer gets up from the table we wipe them down with a sanitizer," Clay Webster said.

He says employees also wipe down menus and wash their hands often. But when it comes to the bathroom, Brixx turns to Enviro-Master to disinfect.

"It's pretty commonly known that the restroom is one of the germiest places in a business," Goodwin said.

Enviro-Master uses this sci-fi looking tool called the virus vaporizer to apply an EPA approved germicide to surfaces in the restroom.

"When the toilet flushes, it's kinda like it's sneezing. And those little particles can go up in the air and travel up to 10 feet and stay in the air up to 20 minutes," Goodwin said.

The spray puts a positive charge on the disinfectant. Dave Goodwin says most surfaces have a negative charge. So the spray acts like a magnet.

"When we do this we are getting a much better effective coverage than say just using a spray bottle or a wipe," Goodwin said.

