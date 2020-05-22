Thomasville High graduate attends graduation event, finds out he has COVID-19

The student was tested for coronavirus on Wednesday and went to his graduation event. On Thursday, Thomasville City Schools found out that he tested positive.

Thomasville City Schools officials confirm that students and staff may have been exposed to COVID-19 after a student tested positive for the disease.

According to Thomasville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Cate Gentry, the student was tested for COVID-19 and went to a small virtual graduation event at Thomasville High School on May 20. On May 21, the district found out from the student's family that he had tested positive.

Officials say the students were in groups of 10 and were all required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer. The superintendent says students were also practicing social distancing and staying 6 feet away from each other. The district says the only physical contact the student would have had was in the handing over of the diploma. The traditional handshake never happened.