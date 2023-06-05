6K people without power after crash on N. Church St. in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A single-vehicle crash caused a temporary power outage in Greensboro Monday, according to police.
Greensboro police said North Church Street between Greenbriar Road and Bach Terrace will be closed until further notice as crews repair downed utility poles.
More than 6,000 people are in the dark, according to the Duke Energy website.
Police said no one was injured in this crash.
Drivers are advised to use alternate routes of travel.
Check back for updates.
