Crash with injuries shuts down part of I-40 W near Wendover Ave. and Patterson St.

Greensboro police say I-40 W is down to one lane between Wendover Avenue and Patterson Street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash involving injuries shut down a portion of I-40 west in Greensboro Thursday, according to police.

I-40 westbound is down to one lane between Wendover Avenue and Patterson Street.

Greensboro police said the road is partially closed until further notice.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area if possible.

This story is developing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.