'People asked us to open'| Cugino Forno Pizzeria prepares to open third location despite pandemic

Many businesses have had to close their doors due to lost revenue, but that's not the case for Cugino Forno

CLEMMONS, N.C. — All across the country, the state, including here in the Triad, restaurants have been hit hard by the pandemic.



Some even closing their doors, but that's not the case for one Triad pizzeria.



Cugino Forno Neapolitan Pizzeria will soon open for business at a third location.

Owners Joseph Ozbey and his two cousins were putting the finishing touches on their third Pizzeria Thursday.

“We're not a chain,” Ozbey said. “We don't have backing behind us. So we're trying to make ends meet.”



That shouldn't be hard, since they've already made quite the name for themselves with locations in both Greensboro and Winston-Salem.

“After we opened the Winston location there were so many people calling us saying ‘why don't you open one in Clemmons?” Ozbey said.



Per the communities request- Ozbey plans to open their new shop in the up and coming Clemmons Town Center on Clemmons Point Drive.

It’s their wood fired pizza and ingredients imported directly from Italy that made readers of ‘Yes Weekly’ select them as best the pizzeria in the Triad several years in a row.



But that doesn't mean they haven't seen their fair share of hardship this year.

“Honestly its been very hard but we're trying to look from the positive side,” Ozbey said. “Thank God we're able to pay our bills.”



Ozbey said the community has gotten his family business through.

“So many people ordered pick up and delivery from apps and even drove 30 minutes away just to support us,” Ozbey said.

Unlike their other spaces, this building is new and has a different set up.

“We tried to organize the restaurant according to the news from the governor,” Ozbey said. “We're trying to have less tables and more outdoor seating areas.”

The owners hope the community continues to stick by them -- like the toppings on your favorite pizza - and outlast the pandemic.

The new location opens next week, but don't expect to see any other Cugino Forno pizzerias anytime soon.