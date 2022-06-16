Cugino Forno pizza chain in trouble with US Department of Labor

The US Department of Labor found that employees were being paid as little as $1.19 per hour as a cash wage, which forced them to rely on tips for their income.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Cugino Forno denied full wages to 63 workers at three locations in Clemmons, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem, according to federal investigators.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division discovered the company had collected customer tips left for some workers and used them to pay other employees' wages.

It also found that employees were being paid as little as $1.19 per hour as a cash wage, which forced them to rely on tips for their income.

The Department of Labor said Cugino Forno also failed to pay the required overtime rate when applicable.

The division's investigation led to the recovery of $276,048 in back wages for the affected workers.

WFMY News 2 has reached out to Cugino Forno for comment, and we're waiting to hear back.

The Department of Labor said in the fiscal year of 2021, it recovered more than $34 million for more than 29,000 workers in the food service industry. In 2022, the Bureau of Labor Statistics is reporting near-record numbers of job openings and workers in the accommodations and food services industry quitting their jobs.