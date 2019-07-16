WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police arrested a man accused of breaking into a bakery, leaving a huge mess.

A surveillance camera caught the crime inside Ta'Nisha Monique Cupcakes earlier this month.

Johnathan Penn is facing multiple charges including breaking and entering. Police say he's also accused of break-ins at Roses Express on Patterson Avenue.

Police say he stole food and a phone from Monique's shop, and left blood splattered all over the place.

Johnathan Penn

Winston-Salem Police

Monique says she's glad the suspect has been caught and the area businesses can get some relief.

She says her shop is still closed for renovations to the damaged area of the kitchen.

There will be a Grand Re-opening and ribbon-cutting on July 24th at 11:30 a.m.