City of Graham institutes curfew following nationwide protests

The city is prohibiting several things in an effort to prevent unrest following the George Floyd protests.

GRAHAM, N.C. — The city of Graham put a curfew in place. It's part of their state of emergency declaration.

This comes in the wake of several protests and riots across the country. 

Almost everyone who lives in or visits the city has a curfew of 9 p.m. Doctors, Nurses, safety personnel. and other people have been granted exemptions to the curfew. 

They're also prohibiting the sale purchase or consumption of alcohol outside of one's home. The use of "dangerous weapons" is also prohibited outside of certain situations. 

