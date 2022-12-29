Triad customers to lose thousands as Spartan Safe files bankruptcy

Customers like Paul Willis will most likely never see the money he spent at Spartan Safe as owner and operator Chadley Management filed for bankruptcy.

Example video title will go here for this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Hundreds of customers will probably loose thousands of dollars as Spartan Safe, a company based out of Kernersville has filed bankruptcy.

Back in July Paul Willis paid nearly $1,500 for a safe from Spartan Safe in Kernersville.

Willis said the company told him the Liberty Freedom 30 would be ready for pick up in eight to 10 weeks, but it never came.

After some back and forth with the company, he received a letter in the mail saying Chadley Management which owns and operates Spartan Safe filed for bankruptcy.

"I was just really wanting something nice so that's why I went to Spartan and their safes were super nice and I proceeded to buy one and I'm out of $1,500 cash and I'm not gonna get a save either unless I re-purchased one again. So, now...I'm out $1,500, but basically in the long run, if I buy another one now, I'm going to have $3,000 wrapped up in one," said Willis.

Willis isn't the only one, hundreds of people have filed claims. Court filings show Chadley Management owes over $20 million.

In an effort to know whether Willis could see a refund WFMY News 2 contacted Attorney David Daggett.

Daggett said in bankruptcy cases, creditors and loan companies would be paid first, leaving little to none for customers.

"Typically, the customer tends to be at the end of the line or the bottom of who gets paid and so it's hard to predict, but I'm always doubtful that the consumer is going to recover something in a situation like this," Daggett said.

Court filings said Spartan Safe lost over $1.5 million over the past two years.

It's not clear when or if Willis and countless other victims will ever get their money back.