DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County Public Health is reporting a second case of coronavirus in the county.

According to a release from the health department, the patient traveled outside of North Carolina. The case is not considered acquired by community transmission in Davidson County.

The health department says it is reaching out to close contacts of the individual.

The Davidson County Health Department strongly encourages the community to adhere to the Governor’s mitigation recommendations and Executive Orders, including practicing social distancing and eliminating nonessential travel. Additionally, please use our Davidson County Facebook page, Twitter account, and website for up-to-date information.

